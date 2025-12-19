PDP Abandoned Me When I Needed Them Most ..Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the main opposition party abandoned him during the trying period, when he was suspended from office after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu imposed emergency rule on the state for six months.

Reflecting on his defection, he said it was one of the easiest political decisions he took.

Fubara spoke with reporters after his maiden visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Clad in a white kaftan and a black cap to match, the governor who arrived at the secretariat at about 6:50 pm on Wednesday, was received by the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwapa and Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), was also on hand to receive him.

After receiving a copy of the APC Constitution from Basiru, the governor said: “ I am supposed to join the Progressives Governors meeting, but I feel I should come here before the meeting.”

After Fubara’s suspension, Attorneys-General and Commissioners for Justice in PDP states acting on instruction from the governors, sued the Federal Government through Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

They urged the Supreme Court to upturn the emergency declaration by the President and quash Fubara’s suspension.

The case was disposed of on by the apex court on Monday.

Also yesterday, three pro-Fubara PDP House of Representatives members and another federal lawmaker from the Labour Party (LP) left the PDP for APC.

The governor urged his supporters to transfer their support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been endorsed for re-election by the party.

Fubara said he has no regret leaving the PDP, lamenting that the main opposition party was never there for him in his period of trials and tribulations.

He said: “If I have to be honest, was I really a member of the PDP? I wasn’t. Whatever I suffered during the political crisis, 90 percent of it was imposed on me by the party.

“I was in my former party, just there. During the crisis, you can’t associate me with any group. I was just, let me say, at the balcony—I wasn’t inside the house; I was just outside at the balcony.”

Fubara added: My defection was the easiest thing to do. My joining the APC is to say thank you to Mr. President and to join hands with other progressives to develop my state and Nigeria at large. It wasn’t a difficult decision; it was easy. If you know my story, you should understand that.”

On his visit to the Mohammadu Buhari House, Fubara said: “I can’t belong to a house without first coming into the house and understanding how it is arranged. I felt it would be proper for me to visit the national secretariat to familiarise myself with the members and the operations. This way, when I come here next time, it won’t feel as if I am a new person.”

“So, I am here to assure you that I have come in, and we will work together to ensure that this party becomes greater than it is. The greatness we all desire from this party is the success of Mr. President. We can not grow or expand if Mr. President is not succeeding.

“I can assure you that we are already showing evidence of success in my state through what we are delivering and the number of people affirming their support.”

Fubara assured the NWC members of his commitment to the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying: “Because you (NWC members) are standing with Mr. President, we are now standing with Mr. President.

“On behalf of the good people of Rivers State, my supportive members of the National Assembly, and members of the State Assembly who are with us, I can assure you that your new home is Rivers State.”

The national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who was represented by Basiru, expressed happiness over Fubara’s defection, thanking him for the decision.

He said: “I will say that, as a party, we are very happy that you have decided to join us because, with your orientation, you are progressive and true, and, of course, you complete the circle for us in the Southsouth region.

“The Southsouth geo-political zone is the first that is completely APC. For people who are political watchers, if you have the South in any political party, I think the strength and the energy of that political party are more than half the power.

“So, we are very confident that you are joining our party. The strength of our party, if it was at Power 15 before, it is now much better—it has become Power 100.”