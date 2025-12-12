Revealed: Why FCCPC Sealed Ikeja Electric Head Office

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) sealed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric (IE) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, for continued violation of consumer rights, specifically for failing to comply with directives issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the FCCPC itself.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued a binding decision directing Ikeja Electric to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into twenty non-Maximum Demand accounts, to recognise each of the nineteen residential units and a service point owned by a complainant as separate customer units, and to provide the required metering and connection. Ikeja Electric did not carry out that decision.

Because of this failure, the complainant has been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years. This was despite paying all charges requested by Ikeja Electric and meeting every obligation. The lack of electricity has prevented the complainant from putting the nineteen residential units to use.

The Commission engaged Ikeja Electric several times. We notified the company of the complaint and the outstanding NERC decision. In April 2025, we issued a directive that set out the steps required and the timelines for compliance. No action was taken. On 2nd October 2025, the Commission issued a Compliance Notice requiring full compliance within seven business days. The company still did not comply.

The FCCPA provides the legal framework for this intervention. Section 17 sets out the Commission’s functions. These include resolving complaints, issuing directives, and taking enforcement action where breaches continue. Section 18 gives the Commission the powers required to ensure compliance with the Act. This includes taking enforcement steps such as sealing premises where an undertaking’s conduct has created or prolonged consumer harm.

Section 124 prohibits harassment, coercion, undue influence or unfair tactics in the supply of goods or services. Withholding or frustrating access to a service in circumstances that cause avoidable hardship falls within this prohibition.

Section 150 allows the Commission to issue a Compliance Notice that specifies the steps an undertaking must take to remedy a contravention. It also permits escalation where the undertaking ignores the notice.

Section 155 makes it an offence for an undertaking to infringe consumer rights.

These provisions provide the statutory basis for today’s action. Ikeja Electric’s sustained refusal to carry out a lawful regulatory decision, together with the prolonged deprivation of electricity to nineteen residential units, meets the threshold for intervention.

Sealing this facility is a proportionate enforcement measure taken only after repeated engagement and several opportunities for voluntary compliance. The seal will remain in place until Ikeja Electric complies fully with the directives issued by both NERC and the FCCPC and provides written evidence of that compliance.

Consumers are entitled to fair treatment and timely access to essential services. The Commission will continue to enforce the law to protect these rights and to ensure that service providers meet their obligations.