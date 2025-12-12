FCT Police Command Seeks Family Of Hit And Run Accident Kid

SUSPECTED HIT-AND-RUN INCIDENT: FCT POLICE COMMAND SEEKS PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING YOUNG VICTIM

On 10th December 2025, the attention of the FCT Police Command was drawn to a suspected hit-and-run incident involving a young male, estimated to be between 12 and 15 years old, whose identity remains unknown.

The victim was found lying unconscious around Apo Roundabout transformer at approximately 8:00pm by two Good Samaritans, Mr. Naziru Ibrahim and Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, who immediately rushed him to Sahad Hospital in Apo Resettlement. He is currently receiving medical attention and remains unconscious.

While investigations are ongoing to identify the boy and trace his family or guardians, the FCT Police Command calls on well-meaning members of the public to provide any useful information that may assist in identifying the victim and reuniting him with his family.

For information or enquiries, members of the public are encouraged to contact the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer on 07038979348 or report to the nearest police station.

SP Josephine Adeh, anipr, mipra.

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command,

Abuja,