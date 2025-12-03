Police Smashes Car Robbery Gang In Abuja , Recover Six Cars , N15m Cash

The FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence and supported by digital forensic reconstruction, has arrested four (4) members of a notorious armed robbery and car-snatching syndicate. The recoveries were made by Jabi, Gwagwalada and Mabushi Divisions, which recovered a total of three (3) stolen vehicles. The Command’s Scorpion Squad subsequently expanded the investigation, leading to the arrest of additional suspects and recovery of four (4) more vehicles, and the seizure of over ₦15 million cash.

The recovered vehicles include:

1. A black Toyota Prado SUV, 2008 model, Reg. No: RSH 967 JJ, recovered by Jabi Division;

2. A grey KIA Optima, 2009 model, Reg. No: RMY 88 AA, recovered by Mabushi Division;

3. A grey Toyota Corolla, recovered by Gwagwalada Division;

4. A grey Toyota Corolla, Reg. No: JUX 890 AA, recovered by the Scorpion Squad;

5. An ash-coloured Toyota Camry (pencil-light), Reg. No: APR 459 AE, recovered by the Scorpion Squad;

6. A black Toyota Corolla, Reg. No: 578 AA, recovered by the Scorpion Squad.





Investigations led to the arrest of four suspects identified as Dalhatu Bashiru (an ex-convict), Nwadigo Emmanuel, Uchenna Kalu, and Alhaji Jazuli Adamu. The principal receiver, Alhaji Jazuli Adamu, was arrested in Fagge LGA of Kano State with ₦15,280,000 (Fifteen Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira), money intended for the latest batch of stolen vehicles.

Further findings revealed that he works closely with an accomplice, Alhaji Abdulkarim Gabeida Ibrahim, a citizen and resident of the Niger Republic, who coordinates the resale of stolen vehicles in Niger Republic. He is currently at large, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

All suspects and recovered exhibits are in police custody as investigations continue to track down other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, commended the officers for their dedication to securing the FCT. He urged vehicle owners to install functional car trackers to aid quick recovery when necessary and encouraged residents to support police operations by providing credible information through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.











