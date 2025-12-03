Police Confirms Arrest Of Security Guard For Murder Of His 19-year-old Cousin He Was Sexually Abusing Since She Was 13

The Enugu State Police Command, through operatives of the Nsukka Urban Division, with the support of Neighbourhood Watch Group, on Monday, December 1, arrested one Emeka Emmanuel Nwangwu, 51, for the gruesome m#rder of his maternal cousin sister, Loveth Uloma Nwangwu, aged 19. The suspect, a member of the Neighbourhood Security Watch Group, committed the crime at a pharmacy in Nsukka, where he was arrested.

According to to the command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the deceased had earlier reported a case of defilement, sexual abuse, abd#ction, and threat to life against the suspect on 28th November 2025 to Umabor Division. She alleged that she had been living with the suspect since 2019, at age 13, after the de@th of his wife, and that he had restricted her communication with family and friends and subjected her to sexu@l abuse.

‘’After attempting to escape to her family home in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, the suspect allegedly threatened her with a firearm, forcing her back to his residence in Ibeku-Opi, Nsukka LGA, where she was locked up in a room. She later escaped using a spare key and reported the incident to the police, who issued her a medical report form for examination. The suspect and family were invited to the station, where he confessed, sought forgiveness, and promised to return her property. The family, citing personal ties, initially chose not to prosecute the case but opted for spiritual cleansing due to the incestuous and abominable act against the victim.

Tragically, while receiving treatment at a pharmacy in Nsukka, the suspect forced his way in, assaulted her, and struck her head repeatedly on the floor, causing fatal injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where her death was confirmed and her remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.’’ the statement read

Ndukwe added that the suspect was re-arrested and is in police custody.