Police Insists On Tinted Glass Permit Despite Court Order

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE AND THE MOTOR VEHICLE TINTED GLASS PERMIT POLICY: UPHOLDING THE RULE OF LAW, SAFEGUARDING PUBLIC SAFETY, AND RESPECTING DUE PROCESS

The Nigeria Police Force has observed recent public commentary attributed to the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, concerning the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy. In the overriding interest of public order, institutional clarity, and national security, the Force finds it necessary to place the facts on record, correct material misrepresentations, and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and judicial authority.





At all times, the Nigeria Police Force remains a law-abiding institution operating strictly within the framework of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extant statutes, and valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction. Under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Force has neither acted nor intends to act in contempt of court. Respect for the judiciary and adherence to due process remain non-negotiable pillars of police governance and command responsibility.





The regulation of vehicle tinted glass is not a discretionary or arbitrary policy as erroneously put by the President of NBA. It is firmly grounded in law. The Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, Laws of the Federation (LFN), 2004 is an Act of the National Assembly and NOT a millitary decree as misrepresented by the President of NBA. Section 2(3)(a) of the Act vests the Inspector-General of Police with statutory authority to issue permits, while Section 1(2) of the same Act requires applicants to establish legitimate security or health-related justification. This framework exists primarily to address public safety concerns, particularly the use of obscured vehicles in the commission of crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and other violent crimes.





It is therefore incorrect and misleading to portray the policy as a revenue-driven initiative. The Nigeria Police Force is not a revenue-generating organisation. Nonetheless, the Force is empowered by law to receive funds that accrue incidentally in the discharge of its statutory functions. Section 26(1)(f) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended) expressly recognises this authority. This legal position is neither novel nor controversial.





In balancing accessibility for legitimate applicants with the imperatives of national security and operational sustainability, the Federal Government approved the Police Specialized Services Automation Project, which received due approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2022. The project is implemented under a lawful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement authorised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act, with the Nigeria Police Force partnering a licensed Information Technology infrastructure provider.





Under this automated framework, applications for tinted glass permits are processed online, subjected to security vetting, and approved strictly in accordance with law. Administrative fees paid by applicants are applied solely towards sustaining the technology infrastructure, data security systems, and workflow architecture supporting the process. They do not constitute revenue generation by the Nigeria Police Force.





The allegation by the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, that payments are made into a “private account” operated by Parkway Projects is entirely false and betrays either a lack of understanding of payment processing systems or outright mischief calculated to mislead members of the public. Parkway Projects Limited is a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Payment Services Provider, engaged by the Federal Government as a payment collection channel for the Vehicle Tint Permit Project, in the same manner as platforms such as Remita. The reference number cited as bank account number of Parkway Projects by the President of NBA is not a bank account but a unique transaction identifier, used for reconciliation and settlement into designated government channels.





While some motorists may desire tinted glass for privacy, aesthetics, or protection from sunlight, the indiscriminate use of heavily tinted vehicles has demonstrably undermined traffic surveillance, facilitated criminal concealment, and impeded intelligence led policing. The enhanced Tint Permit System was therefore introduced to standardise applications nationwide, improve vetting, and integrate security innovations, previously absent from the process while eliminating bottlenecks and tendencies for extortion associated with the previous process. This is part of a series of innovations recently introduced to modernise policing in Nigeria under the current Inspector-General of Police.





The Nigeria Police Force recalls that enforcement of the policy was earlier voluntarily suspended following engagements with the NBA leadership and in response to public appeals. This decision was an exercise of institutional restraint and goodwill, not the result of any judicial restraint. The Force remains fully cognisant of pending matters before the courts, including Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, in which judgment has been reserved, and will not take any step capable of pre-empting or undermining judicial outcomes.





The recent communication regarding enforcement was intended to provide advance public notice on operational planning, subject always to compliance with subsisting court directives and further guidance from the courts. Where any aspect of such communication is capable of misinterpretation, the Nigeria Police Force is open to constructive engagement to ensure clarity, harmony, and strict adherence to the law. That notwithstanding, the Nigeria Police Force will not expend valuable time responding to ignorant and mischievous claims especially by persons who have chosen to use malicious attacks on the Police as a launch pad to limelight and fame under the guise of being a defender of the masses.





For the avoidance of doubt, no court has issued a restraining order against the Nigeria Police Force on this matter. The application for interim injunction was outrightly refused by the Federal High Court sitting in Warri. The earlier suspension of enforcement was a voluntary act of courtesy to stakeholder engagement. In the face of Nigeria’s current security realities, many of which are exacerbated by the abuse of tinted vehicles, the Force cannot abdicate its constitutional responsibility.





It must also be noted that only a small percentage of motorists utilise tinted glass. No responsible police institution will allow the security of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians to be jeopardised in order to protect the narrow interests of a few, whether elitist or criminal, under the guise of public advocacy.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, enforcement, where lawfully undertaken, will be professional, measured, and rights-compliant. The Inspector-General of Police reiterates that extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority by any police officer will not be tolerated. Officers found culpable will face severe disciplinary sanctions. However, Individual misconduct must not be weaponised to malign the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.





While the Nigeria Police Force recognises the Nigerian Bar Association as a vital stakeholder in Nigeria’s justice system, public narratives that suggest institutional lawlessness or bad faith are neither accurate nor helpful. The Force will not continue to engage publicly with individuals who misuse respected platforms like the Nigerian Bar Association to pursue personal agendas or erode public confidence in lawful authority.





The Force is also aware, through media reports, that Mr. Olukunle Edun, SAN, whose earlier actions were unsuccessful, has allegedly instituted a fresh suit at the High Court of Delta State, Orerokpe Division, despite the pendency of Suit Nos: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 and FHC/WR/CS/103/2025. The Nigeria Police Force has not been served with any processes in respect of this alleged action. Upon service, the Force will review same with its legal advisers and take all lawful steps available to it.





The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, reassures Nigerians of the Nigeria Police Force’s unyielding commitment to professionalism, transparency, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights. The Force remains steadfast in its constitutional mandate to safeguard lives and property and will continue to act lawfully, decisively, and independently in the best interest of the Nigerian people.





The Nigeria Police Force calls for calm, responsible public discourse and sustained respect for judicial processes as the courts pronounce on the issues before them.





CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.

19th December, 2025.