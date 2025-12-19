INEC Hosts Factional PDP Leaders In Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, 19th December 2025, hosted factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an interactive meeting to strengthen compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the Commission’s regulations ahead of forthcoming elections.

Addressing party leaders at the meeting held on Friday, 19 December 2025, the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, said the engagement became necessary following a number of correspondences received from different quarters within the party, requesting the Commission’s intervention on various issues.

Professor Amupitan noted that INEC is constitutionally and statutorily mandated to monitor the activities of political parties, in addition to its responsibility of conducting elections, stressing that these obligations guide all the Commission’s actions and decisions.

He informed the participants that the Commission has already issued its timetable and schedule of activities to political parties as part of preparations for the forthcoming elections, adding that INEC remains on course to deliver smooth and credible polls.

The INEC Chairman drew attention to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for 21 February 2026, as well as other elections lined up for later in the year, emphasizing the importance of early engagement with stakeholders to ensure orderly participation and compliance with established procedures.

According to him, the meeting was convened to provide a platform for open and constructive engagement, particularly in view of the conflicting correspondence received from the PDP, with a view to forging a common understanding and charting a clear path forward.

He assured party leaders that the Commission would be guided strictly by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and INEC’s regulations and guidelines, which he described as the three legal frameworks underpinning the Commission’s operations.

Professor Amupitan reaffirmed INEC’s determination to uphold the sanctity of the law at all times, noting that adherence to the legal framework remains central to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

He urged participants to engage in frank and productive discussions, expressing confidence that the interactive session would help address outstanding issues and promote a more coordinated approach ahead of the elections.

The INEC Chairman thanked the party officials for honouring the Commission’s invitation and reiterated INEC’s commitment to continuous stakeholder engagement in the interest of credible and transparent elections.