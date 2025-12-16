Police Arrest Influencer Peller Over Reckless Driving

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained popular social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, following a viral video showing him driving recklessly and crashing his vehicle during a live-stream.





According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on Tuesday and made available to PUNCH Online, the arrest followed public outrage over the incident, which occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025.





In the statement, the police said the suspect’s actions posed a serious threat to public safety and warranted immediate intervention.





“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained, for further investigation, Habeeb Hamzat aka ‘PELLER’, subsequent to the viral video that surfaced online on Sunday 14th December, 2025, in which he was seen driving recklessly, leading to a dangerous road crash and serious motor accident, while the incident was being live-streamed, thereby endangering his life and that of other road users”, the statement partly read.





The command described the act as extremely dangerous, stressing that such behaviour could have resulted in fatal consequences for both the suspect and innocent road users.





“His action constitutes a deliberate attempt to commit suicide and endangers the lives of other innocent people”,. the statement continued.





The police further disclosed that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive probe.





“The case is currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and the suspect will be charged to the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law”, it added.





The statement added that while reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, issued a strong warning to social media influencers and members of the public against exploiting online platforms to engage in unlawful conduct.





“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, strongly warns social media influencers, content creators and general members of the public to desist from using social media platforms to engage in or promote reckless, dangerous, or unlawful and criminal acts”. it added.





He warned that such behaviour would no longer be tolerated and assured residents of the command’s resolve to enforce the law without fear or favour.





“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, and the full weight of the law will be applied on any offender. The Command further urges all road users to comply strictly with traffic regulations and remains committed to ensuring public peace and safety at all times.”





The incident has reignited public debate over the growing trend of risky stunts by content creators in pursuit of online engagement, with many Nigerians calling for stricter enforcement to deter similar acts.