DSS Arrests Osun-based Islamic leader, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan





The Department of State Services has arrested an Osun State–based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, following a pro-Palestine protest held in the state, according to Western Post.

Sheikh Molaasan, who leads the Islamic group Ta’awunu Muslimeen, was taken into custody after a video surfaced online showing him and his followers calling for the liberation of Palestine, which is under Israeli occupation. The footage, which featured members of the group waving Palestinian flags, quickly went viral and triggered widespread debate on social media.

The protest raised security concerns among members of the public, especially given Ta’awunu Muslimeen’s history of organising similar demonstrations in support of Palestine, including one held in 2018. The group describes itself as committed to Islamic teachings and advocacy for Muslim causes globally.

During the march in Iwo, participants were seen pledging allegiance to the Qur’an and Sunnah. However, some actions captured in the video, particularly coordinated arm gestures, drew criticism, with observers likening them to Nazi-style salutes.

Concerns were further heightened by the presence of children chanting intense religious slogans, a development that has unsettled many Nigerians amid the country’s ongoing struggles with security and religious extremism.