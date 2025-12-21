Police Arrests Five Fake Security Agents In Anambra, Recover Two Guns

In furtherance of the ongoing investigations on a Case of Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery, Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu have arrested five suspects and recovered two pump-action guns, five live cartridges, one ash coloured shuttle bus, face masks, plate number and other incriminating items at Ring Road, Nibo, Awka. 

The suspects all males include: Solomon Saddah, Okolocha George Kaosisochukwu, John Obi Ogwaju, Chukwuemeka Chisom Ikenwa and Eze Obinna Joshua. 

During interrogation, the suspects made useful statements admitting involvement in criminal activities, and revealed how they operate in a shuttle bus under the guise of vigilante personnel to commit havoc. 

They are currently cooperating with the Police and providing information that will assist in uncovering other criminal collaborators and networks.



The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property and urges residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information.

Further developments will be communicated accordingly.


