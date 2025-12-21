Nigeria, US Signs $2.1bn Health Deal With Focus On Christian-run Facilities

The United States has signed a five-year bilateral health memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to strengthen the country’s health system with a strong focus on supporting Christian faith-based healthcare providers.

A statement by the US department of state said the agreement was signed on Tuesday and is expected to expand access to essential preventive and curative services, including HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and polio interventions.

Under the MoU, the US government said it intends to commit nearly $2.1 billion over five years.







