PMAN Commends Gov Otti For Approving ₦20m Lifeline For Ailing Musician, Daddy Fresh

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has lauded the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, for approving a ₦20million medical support fund for veteran Nigerian artist, Innocent Michael Onyebuchi, popularly known as Daddy Fresh.

According to the association, the gesture demonstrates the governor’s compassion and commitment to preserving Nigeria’s creative industry and honouring those who contributed significantly to its growth. The funds are expected to cater to the medical needs of the ailing musician.

In a statement signed by Elizabeth Gabriel, Esq., (Acting General Secretary) PMAN also acknowledged the role of Hon. Dr. Martins Okey Justice (J. Martins), Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment and Tourism, whose intervention and follow-up were instrumental in securing the approval. Appreciation was further extended to Naijagal for amplifying the call for support, as well as fans and Nigerians who have continued to pray for Daddy Fresh.

PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, assured that the association will ensure transparency and proper utilisation of the financial support while closely monitoring the medical process to guarantee timely care for the musician.

The association urged stakeholders in the entertainment industry and the public to keep Daddy Fresh in their prayers for a quick and full recovery.

