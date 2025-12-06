LNSC Apprehend Suspected Murderer... Following Swift Response To Distress Call

At approximately 22hrs on December 4, 2025, the Lion Building Detachment of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), acting on a distress call from a concerned member of the public, apprehended a male murder suspect identified as Oluwatobi Olofin, aged between 30 and 32 years.

The distress call was placed by a female passerby (name withheld) who witnessed the suspect violently assaulting the victim, Fathia Thomas, along Igbosere Street, Lagos Island opposite BIGI company in the Obalende area of Ikoyi–Obalende LCDA, Lagos.

Upon her initial attempt to intervene, the witness observed that the female victim had stopped breathing, prompting her to raise an alarm. Officers of the LNSC, supported by members of a local vigilante group, responded immediately.

On arrival at the scene, the suspect attempted to mask the situation by lying beside the victim as though nothing had occurred. However, upon sighting the LNSC officers, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Lion Building Command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and necessary action.

According to the General Manager of the Agency, Prince Dr. Ifalade Oyekan FISN, the agency remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents across Lagos State.



