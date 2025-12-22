Pastor Okafor Knelt Down To Beg Doris Ogala As Police Release Actress





The Nigeria Police Force has released Nollywood actress Doris Ogala in Lagos after rearresting her in Abuja shortly following her bail, SaharaReporters has learned.

Ogala was brought to Lagos by a police team from the Zone 2 Command.

The incident reportedly escalated when Ogala’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, attempted to document the police’s actions.

Sources said officers violently attacked Abubakar, seized his phones, and accompanied him and Ogala on a flight to Lagos.

It was learnt that a Take It Back Movement Coordinator, Jamiu Towolawi, aka Jharmo, secured te actress’ release by getting ger bailed.

Following her release, Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries (also known as Grace Nation Liberation City) met with the actress and urged her to allow peace to prevail. SaharaReporters learned that Okafor appealed for reconciliation and pleaded for an end to further hostilities.

“Today, a Take It Back leader, Jamiu Towolawi, aka Jharmo, arrived at the Zone 2 command to demand Ogala’s immediate release,” a source privy to the information told SaharaReporters.

“Dramatically, Pastor Chris Okafor who was at the centre of her arrest and controversy arrived at Onikan and pleaded with her to allow peace to reign. It was obvious her arrest was instigated to bully her and upon seeing she is refusing to back down, the pastor fell flat on his knees and begged.

“The pastor spent close to an hour in a closed-door meeting with Ms. Ogala in private. They met in a secluded space devoid of third parties. After their peace meeting, the police released her to go on ‘health grounds’, with Jharmo serving as surety.”

“The police also released the two phones they had seized to Marshal Abubakar and the actress, asking that the arrest video should be deleted as they couldn’t access the phones. But the TIB coordinator rejected the condition. And police later let Ogala leave,” the source added.

