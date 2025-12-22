COAS Orders Relentless Offensive Against Bandits, Criminals During Visit To 2nd Div

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has directed troops of 2 Division Area of Responsibilities to intensify offensive operations and decisively flush out all criminal elements operating within the area.

The COAS gave the directive on Monday, 22 December 2025, while addressing officers and soldiers at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, during his maiden operational visit to the 2 Division Area of Responsibility.

He commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism and operational effectiveness in confronting banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the area.

“I have been thoroughly briefed on your operations and the remarkable successes you have recorded,” the COAS stated. “I commend your efforts and urge you to sustain the momentum. Go after the kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they are, whether in the bushes, forests or their hideouts, ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.” he charged.





The Army Chief also reaffirmed his commitment to improving troops’ welfare, disclosing that approvals have been granted for the renovation of existing accommodation and the construction of new residential facilities within the barracks.

He emphasised that troop morale remains critical to operational success, stressing that welfare continues to be a top priority of his command philosophy. He further enjoined troops to properly maintain existing accommodation and facilities to ensure a conducive living and operational environment.







