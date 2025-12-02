OAU Pro Chancellor Prof Siyan Oyeweso Is Dead

Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, the Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has died.

Prof. Oyeweso, the Ede-born History professor, reportedly passed away after a brief illness.

News of his death was shared on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter) by Olalekan Badmus, Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Digital Media.

Badmus described the loss as shocking and painful for both the academic and political communities in Osun.

Prof. Oyeweso was widely known for his contributions to education and his involvement in state politics, where he held notable influence within the APC. His academic work and public engagements earned him respect across Osun and beyond.

He started lecturing at the Department of History Lagos State University