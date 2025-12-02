Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria Elects New Executives

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) has announced the election and inauguration of its new executive council, following a highly competitive and engaging electoral process that drew participation from members across the country.

Emerging from the closely contested election, the newly sworn-in executives are:

Damilare Bankole – National President

Favour Benson – National Vice President

Mutiu Adesina Okediran – General Secretary

Angela Davies – National Treasurer

Abiola Alaba Peters – Director of Communication

Speaking at the handover ceremony, President Emeritus, Chris Kehinde Nwandu CKN, congratulated the newly elected officers and urged them to demonstrate exemplary leadership, uphold professional ethics, and prioritize the collective interest of the association.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected President Damilare Bankole expressed gratitude to members for their confidence in his leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to improving member welfare, strengthening the guild’s voice within Nigeria’s media ecosystem, and fostering unity among all stakeholders. Bankole also extended an olive branch to other contenders, appealing for their collaboration and support as the new administration begins its work.

"GPBN looks forward to a new chapter of growth, innovation, and strengthened professional standards under its refreshed leadership team" Bankole assured.

Signed,

Abiola Alaba Peters AAP,

Director of Communication,

GPBN.