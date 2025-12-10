Notorious Wanted Terrorist Kingpin, Kalamu, Killed In Sokoto By Troops

Military sources, yesterday, confirmed that one of the wanted, and notorious terrorist kingpin, ‘Kalamu,’ was among the terrorists neutralised during the ambush operation conducted by Special Forces of 8 Division in Sokoto State on Monday.

Consequently, the villagers of several communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state, who have suffered kidnapping for ransom and attacks, trooped out to the streets jubilating the successful operation of the troops.

I had been reported that troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, in a daring offensive operation on Monday thwarted an attempt by heavily armed terrorists to invade a Sokoto community and embark on a kidnapping spree.

Military sources disclosed that in the heavy gun battle, 11 terrorists were neutralised while available andnoticeable blood stains during exploitation showed that fleeing terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries.

Sources said: “In the early hours of December 8, 2025, 8 Division Special Forces stormed bandits hideout around Kurawa village Sabon Birni LGA.

“The terrorists were attempting to attack Tara village in Sabon Birni LGA which was thwarted.

“Troops neutralised 11 terrorists and captured eight AK 47 rifles, five extra magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.”

It was gathered that the successful offensive against the bandits is in furtherance of troops action to deny criminal elements and non state actors, freedom of action.