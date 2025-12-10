Nigeria's Intervention In Benin Republic Botched Coup " Significant Risks "...Soyinka

Prof Wole Soyinka has warned that Nigeria’s involvement in the recently halted coup attempt in the Republic of Benin carries significant risks.

Soyinka described the intervention as “another unnecessary military entanglement next door,” arguing that Nigeria should focus on reinforcing democratic institutions rather than resorting to reflex military deployment.

He cautioned that instability in neighbouring countries inevitably spills into Nigeria.

He noted, “What happens in Benin inevitably affects us. Instability anywhere in the region echoes across our own sense of security.”

Beyond regional matters, Soyinka turned to domestic issues, criticising the ongoing wave of demolitions across Lagos.

He said he had personally received photos and testimonies of displaced families and stressed that even necessary urban reforms must prioritise dignity.

“Let us not strip away the humanity of the people affected,” he said, calling for evacuation procedures that protect the vulnerable.

The trending video continues to circulate widely on X, drawing public comment and discussion on governance, accountability in the country.