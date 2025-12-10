Nigeria's Intervention In Benin Republic Botched Coup " Significant Risks "...Soyinka

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Prof Wole Soyinka has warned that Nigeria’s involvement in the recently halted coup attempt in the Republic of Benin carries significant risks.

Soyinka described the intervention as “another unnecessary military entanglement next door,” arguing that Nigeria should focus on reinforcing democratic institutions rather than resorting to reflex military deployment.

He cautioned that instability in neighbouring countries inevitably spills into Nigeria.

He noted, “What happens in Benin inevitably affects us. Instability anywhere in the region echoes across our own sense of security.”

Beyond regional matters, Soyinka turned to domestic issues, criticising the ongoing wave of demolitions across Lagos.

He said he had personally received photos and testimonies of displaced families and stressed that even necessary urban reforms must prioritise dignity.

“Let us not strip away the humanity of the people affected,” he said, calling for evacuation procedures that protect the vulnerable.

The trending video continues to circulate widely on X, drawing public comment and discussion on governance, accountability in the country.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال