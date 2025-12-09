Nigeria's Banker , Economist & Public Policy Consultant Ayo Falil Abina, Wife Installed As " Asoju Ooduaa " By Ooni Of Ife

One of Nigeria’s known ‘ Banker , Economist & public policy consultant , Falil Ayo Abina , wife of installed As “ Asoju Oodua ‘ By Ooni Of Ife ‘ expert, Dr Falil Ayo Abina, has been installed as the new Asoju Oduaa alongside his wife Hajia Taibat Bukola Oniyangi-Abina (Yeye Asoju- Oodua)

The ‘ Asoju O’odua ‘ is the official representative of the sacred throne of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yorubas

The event took place at the Palace of Ooni of Ife , Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Saturday as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of his coronation

Over 50 kings and emirs were present at the event .

They include the Sultan of Sokoto , Emir of Zauza, and other first class Obas from the South West

Representing President Bola Tinubu was his first daughter and Iyaloja general

The celebrations had started on Thursday with the ‘ Akorin Oodua ‘ feting the Ooni and Asoju O’odua at the ‘Adebutu Kessington hall ‘

On Friday , a special’ night with Ojaja’ was held at the palace with the Ooni, his chiefs, and the Yeye Oodua , Abiola Dosumu Fernandez were in attendance at the palace Poolside .

Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi thrilled the guests with a walkway fashion show displaying colourful Adire and pretty attires.

Saturday was the grand day of the event with displays of colorful horse riding round the ancient town of Ife, with the Asoju Oodua in resplendent white Membership , traditional skirt , buba and Kaja , complete with the traditional’ Aga Eyo’ cap to display his Eko heritage

Asoju Oba Oduaa Ayo Falil Abina is an alumnus of the prestigious Igbobi College Yaba

He is also an alumus of several higher institutions in Nigeria and abroad

He is noted for his philanthropy across all spectrums

His installation seals a worthy career worthy of emulation which spanned several years in the Nigeria's Banking and Economic sectors

