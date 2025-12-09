Army Spokesperson Appolonia Anene Decorated With New Rank Of Colonel





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu Nigerian Army Medal, on 9 December 2025, decorated the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, with the rank of Colonel in recognition of her steadfast dedication and exemplary service to the Nigerian Army.





At a brief ceremony held at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, the COAS commended Colonel Anele’s professionalism and unwavering commitment, charging the Directorate of Army Public Relations to sustain its efforts in projecting the Nigerian Army’s image responsibly and credibly.





Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi, the COAS underscored the indispensable role of public trust in the success of military operations. He urged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to strengthen transparent, accountableand timely communication on the activities of the Nigerian Army, stressing that effective strategic communication remains vital in bolstering national confidence in the Armed Forces.





The Army Chief further tasked the Acting Director to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and loyalty, while mentoring her subordinates to enhance the overall effectiveness and capacity of the Directorate.





In her vote of thanks, Colonel Appolonia Anele expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS for their visionary leadership, purposeful guidance and mentorship, which she described as instrumental to her career advancement.





The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including former Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) mni; Colonel Mustapha Anka (Rtd) mni, senior officers serving and retired; alongside family members, friends and well-wishers.





