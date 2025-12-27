NAF Confirms Safe Arrival Of Detained C-130 Plane, Crew In Portugal For Maintenance

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Nigerian Air Force confirms that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) arrived safely at the maintainance facility, OGMA in Lisbon, Portugal today  26 December 2025. 

The ferry flight was successfully completed, transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures. 



The aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance. 

All personnel are safe, and remain in high spirit. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال