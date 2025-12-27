NAF Confirms Safe Arrival Of Detained C-130 Plane, Crew In Portugal For Maintenance

The Nigerian Air Force confirms that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) arrived safely at the maintainance facility, OGMA in Lisbon, Portugal today 26 December 2025.

The ferry flight was successfully completed, transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures.





The aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance.

All personnel are safe, and remain in high spirit. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability.



