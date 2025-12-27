AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Draws Battle Against Tunisia In Morocco Today

Ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations clash against Nigeria today, Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi admitted that he has laid out a strategy to contain the Super Eagles’ attacking threats, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

Heading into Saturday’s clash at the Fez Stadium, the Eagles of Carthage lead Group C, thanks to a superior goal difference over Nigeria, who defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their tournament opener.

When asked whether he had prepared a plan or strategy to deal with Osimhen, Lookman, Moses and other Nigerian forwards, Trabelsi stressed that Tunisia would focus on collective discipline and organisation rather than targeting individual players.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, he explained: “We must be focused. We need to maintain a high level of concentration against any opponent and any type of player in any team.

“We are a team known for a collective approach at all levels, both defensively and offensively. We will deal with all the players, and all the stars present in the Africa Cup of Nations with the same discipline.

“Nothing will be exceptional for any player but there will be collective defensive and offensive organisation. The national team’s performance means some important players will be less effective.”

Nigeria and Tunisia have faced each other six times at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with the Super Eagles winning three, Tunisia one and two matches ending in draws.



