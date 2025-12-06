N20bn Suit : Court Orders Nyesom Wike To Enter Defence

A high court in Abuja has ordered Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to enter an appearance in a N40 billion defamation suit instituted against him by Tonye Cole.

The suit also lists Channels Incorporated Limited, owners of Channels Television, as a defendant.

The court, in a notice seen on Friday, said the matter, marked CV/4502/25, will be heard on December 9 before M. A. Hassan, judge of court 33.

“Take notice that suit no: CV/4502/25 Tonye Patrick Cole vs Nyesom Ezenwo Wike & Anor will come up on the 9th day of December 2025 before Hon. Justice M. A. Hassan (Court 33) for mention,” the notice reads.

Cole’s legal team, led by Jibrin Okutepa, said the action was initiated after Wike and Channels Television allegedly failed to comply with a pre-action notice and a letter of demand dated October 8.

Cole, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, is seeking N40 billion in damages over comments made by Wike during a live interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on September 18.

The claimant said the statements were false and malicious, adding that they damaged his reputation in personal, professional, and public spheres.

Court filings indicate that Wike’s remarks suggested Cole was involved in financial misconduct and mismanagement of state resources, including matters linked to Rivers state gas and the Olympia Hotel.

Cole’s counsel argued that the comments were defamatory because they imputed dishonesty and wrongdoing, thereby injuring the former APC governorship candidate’s standing nationally and internationally.

Cole said he suffered humiliation, mental anguish, and reputational harm owing to a “malicious, reckless, and unfounded defamatory broadcast and publication.”

He is asking for N500 million to cover the cost of the litigation and a judicial declaration that the statements were false and defamatory.

He wants an order compelling the defendants to retract the claims, delete the broadcast from all platforms, and issue a public apology on Channels Television and in at least five national newspapers.

Cole is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from publishing any further defamatory material about him.

The court directed the defendants to enter an appearance within 21 days of receiving the writ.



