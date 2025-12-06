Akwa Ibom Denies Alleged " Biafra Remembrance Day " Celebration

The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a false report circulating on social media, alleging that His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Ph.D is planning to declare a “Biafra Remembrance Day.”

The Government wishes to state categorically that this claim is entirely false. The post is the product of deranged minds, a fabrication that bears no connection to reality, reason, or rationality. The public is strongly advised to disregard it in its entirety.

Akwa Ibom State remains a peaceful, safe, and secure State. There have been no agitations from any quarter to warrant such an irresponsible claim. We continue to be a proud and committed member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ably led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

At no time has the State Government contemplated, discussed, or endorsed any such declaration.

The Government reiterates that it will not hesitate to take appropriate action against individuals or groups who deliberately peddle falsehoods capable of misleading the public or undermining the peace and unity we enjoy.