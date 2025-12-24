Man Killed Over Phone Charger In Anambra

A young man, identified simply as Chisom, has been killed during an argument over a phone charger in Ihiala, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on December 19 following a confrontation between him and his yet-to-be-identified cousin.

According to a post seen on an anti-cultism advocacy platform, Confra Naija, on Tuesday, Chisom had earlier lent his cousin a phone charger.

A disagreement, however, ensued when Chisom went to retrieve the charger, which later degenerated into a violent fight. During the scuffle, the cousin allegedly stabbed Chisom multiple times.

The platform further stated that the suspect’s father, who is Chisom’s uncle, joined in the attack, leading to his eventual death.

The post read: “In Ihiala, an Aye identified as Chisom was killed by his non-cultist cousin over a dispute involving a phone charger.

“Chisom had reportedly lent out the charger to his cousin and later went to collect it, but there was a disagreement, and his cousin stabbed him multiple times during the fight. It was also reported that the cousin’s father (Chisom’s uncle) joined in the attack.”

The platform added that both the uncle and the cousin were later arrested, while youths in the community allegedly set the uncle’s house ablaze.

In a video seen by our correspondent, the remains of the deceased were seen lying on a hospital bed as his relatives wailed over his demise.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, were unsuccessful, as calls to his telephone line went unanswered. A text message sent to him had yet to be replied to at the time of filing this report.

Disputes between family members have often escalated into fatal violence in parts of the state. These include disagreements over property, money, and other personal issues, frequently ending in bloodshed.

It was reported in September that the Anambra State Police Command arrested one Okwuchukwu Ezimuo, 45, for allegedly stabbing his relative to death over a family land dispute in Umunocha Village, Awka-Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.







