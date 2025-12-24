Court grants ex-AGF, Abubakar Malami Bail, Adjourns Case To Jan 5

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Judicial Division, has granted interim bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a matter involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ruling was delivered yesterday by Justice Bello Kawu.

According to the court ppapers the bail was granted on the same terms earlier considered by the EFCC, including the surrender of Malami’s international passport and the execution of bail bonds by two sureties.

The sureties include the Director-General of the Nigerian Legal Aid Council and a serving member of the House of Representatives representing the Augie/Argungu Federal Constituency.

The court also reviewed and reactivated previously fulfilled bail conditions dated November 28, 2025, which required the provision of the two sureties and the surrender of the applicant’s international passport.

Justice Bello Kawu held that the application for bail was granted on grounds of exceptional hardship, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The matter has been adjourned to January 5, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.



