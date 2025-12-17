ISWAP Executes 8 CJTF, Police Officer In Borno

Members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly executed eight spies allegedly working for the Nigerian government.

This was disclosed in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) by security expert Brant Philip on Tuesday.

Brant Philip disclosed that the alleged spies, which include members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and a police officer, were captured from their houses.

He wrote: “ISWAP announced a new series of executions of spies and CJTF militiamen loyal to the Nigerian army, all were captured from their houses by the group, along with one police officer captured between Gubio and Damasak, a total of eight men were executed all in the same day yesterday while they were captured at different times previously from different villages, all in Borno State, northeast Nigeria.”