Four Escape Death As Plane Crash Land At Owerri Airport





A private aircraft operated by Skypower Express crashed on Tuesday evening at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, while attempting to land after declaring an in-flight emergency. Four people were onboard the aircraft.

The incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. local time. The aircraft, a Cessna 172 with registration number 5N-ASR, had diverted to Owerri after encountering an emergency en route to its original destination.

The aircraft reportedly departed Kaduna International Airport for Port Harcourt before the crew declared an emergency and diverted to Owerri. It crashed in the approach area of Runway 17.

As of the time of filing this report, no fatalities had been confirmed.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said emergency responders were immediately activated and arrived promptly at the scene.

In a statement issued by the Bureau’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB confirmed that there was no post-crash fire.

The Bureau also stated that airport operations were not significantly disrupted, as the runway remained active and other aircraft continued normal operations after the incident.

The Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed relief that there were no reported fatalities and confirmed that the Bureau had activated its investigation protocols in line with its statutory mandate.

He said investigators were already working with relevant authorities to secure the crash site and commence a detailed examination of the aircraft wreckage.

Efforts are ongoing to recover and evacuate the aircraft from the crash site, while further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the management of Skypower Express and are glad that no fatalities have been reported so far,” Badeh said.

“The NSIB has activated its protocols, and our team is already coordinating with authorities to secure the site. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”



