FG Confirms US Air Strikes In Northern Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Federal Government has confirmed the air strike in Nigeria targeted at terrorists in the Northern part of the country 

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a statement to this effect on Thursday night few hours after President Donald Trump had announced the strike 

The Ministry described the strike as a collaborative effort between Nigeria and US to eliminate terrorists elements from the country 

Full Text Of the statement 


Meanwhile this was a short statement by President Donald Trump on the strike 

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians... Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all..." 

President Donald J. Trump


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال