FG Confirms US Air Strikes In Northern Nigeria

The Federal Government has confirmed the air strike in Nigeria targeted at terrorists in the Northern part of the country

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a statement to this effect on Thursday night few hours after President Donald Trump had announced the strike

The Ministry described the strike as a collaborative effort between Nigeria and US to eliminate terrorists elements from the country

Meanwhile this was a short statement by President Donald Trump on the strike

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians... Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all..."

President Donald J. Trump




