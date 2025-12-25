25 Storey GNI Fire Incident: Millionaire Clothier, Others Still Trapped In Building

A China-based clothier, identified simply as Obum, and about three other traders are still trapped under rubble following a fire that gutted a plaza popularly known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island.

The plaza is renowned for the sale of clothing and shoes for both children and adults.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the fire started on the fourth floor and spread to the sixth floor of the 22-storey building.

It later spread to other floors and adjoining structures.

During a visit to the scene on Thursday,it was observed that the high-rise commercial building had been completely burnt and left severely damaged.

It was gathered that a detached section of the plaza collapsed, trapping some traders in the process.

Obum’s friend, Zaccheaus Afolayan, said that the trader was evacuating his goods when the incident occurred.

He said, “Obum’s store is behind the plaza. He had already evacuated almost all his goods when the fire spread and went back to retrieve the remaining items.

“That was when a detached part of the plaza, weakened by the fire, collapsed on his store.”

Afolayan added that Obum contacted him from beneath the rubble in the early hours of Thursday, confirming that he was still alive.

“He called me around 2am from under the rubble, and that was when we knew he was alive. He said he was not the only one trapped.

“He begged us not to let him die, saying no one would take care of his children. He is based in China and only comes home during festive periods to do business,” he said.

Afolayan, who also owns a shop in the market, said Obum, an indigene of Umuoji in Anambra State, called again on Thursday afternoon but sounded weaker.

Another trader, identified simply as Charles, said that two other persons were believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

“As I speak with you, two people have called from under the rubble. The relatives of one of them just arrived from Onitsha after he called to say he was trapped.

“Another man also said his brother called him, including Obum,” he said.

Meanwhile, some traders were seen weeping as goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.

Others gathered around the burnt structure, lamenting their losses.

Punch