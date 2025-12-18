FAAN Approves Commencement Of Commercial Flights To Ibadan Airport

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.

The approval by the regulator followed efforts by the Oyo State Government to upgrade the Ibadan airport to international standard, with the state government having undertaken several projects, including the extension and widening of the runway, improvement of airfield lighting, the construction of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage facility, and a new Protocol Lounge, among others.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Media, Dr Suleiman Olanrewaju, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Ibadan.

Olanrewaju said the approval is contained in a letter dated December 16, 2025, by the NCAA and addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).





It said in the letter that it has approved the issuance of a provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the airport.





NCAA stated in the letter that it gave the approval after reviewing the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements, and mitigation measures, which followed recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN.