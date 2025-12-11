DHQ Orders Dismantling Of All Non Essential Roadblocks Nationwide

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Nigeria has ordered an immediate dismantling of non-essential static roadblocks and unauthorized checkpoints across key national highways, citing concerns about operational inefficiency and risks posed to both civilians and security personnel.

The directive, issued through an internal communication dated December 5 and signed by Brigadier General A. Rabiu “for CDS”, warned that the “Headquarters has observed a growing proliferation of non-essential static roadblocks and checkpoints along several routes within the JOA.”

According to the document, while road security operations remain important, the increasing number of unapproved checkpoints has begun to “undermine operational efficiency and disrupt freedom of movement for both security forces, civilian and expose troops to unnecessary risks,” particularly along major arteries such as Abuja–Lokoja–Ajaokuta–Idah–Otukpa–Obollo Afor–Enugu; Abuja–Lokoja–Obajana–Kabba–Omuo–Ekiti–Ikole Ekiti; Abuja–Lokoja–Okene–Okpella–Auchi–Benin; Abuja–Kaduna–Kano; and Lagos–Ore–Benin–Asaba–Niger Bridge.

The statement said “in view of the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully convey that the services Headquarters hereby instructs all TCS/FCs to ensure the immediate dismantling of the non-essential static roadblocks and unauthorized checkpoints within their respective JOA.”

Furthermore, commanders have been directed to enforce compliance with only approved control point locations and replace unnecessary static posts with heightened mobility and intelligence-driven operations.

“Commanders are further to ensure strict compliance with the approved control point locations and maintain only those essential for operational, security purposes and dominate the expands of routes with aggressive mobile patrols and human intelligence gathering,” the statement said.

This development comes amid growing concerns on insecurity in the country.


