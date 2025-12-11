Court Nullifies Sacking Of Wale Adedayo As Ogun LG Chairman, Awards N30m Damages

The presiding judge of Ogun State High Court 1 in Ijebu Ode, Justice Catherine Ogunsanya, delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday, 10th December, 2025, ruling that the impeachment of Hon. Wale Adedayo as Chairman, Ijebu East Local Government is null and void. 

Adedayo was purportedly impeached from office by seven of the Councillors of the local government following a letter he wrote alleging that the Ogun State Government was not remitting Federal Allocation to the local governments in the state.

The decision of the Councillors was later challenged in court by Adedayo through his lawyers, CitiPoint Chambers, represented in court by Barrister Tesleem Adewuyi.

The Judge, in her ruling, also ordered the Ijebu East Local Government to pay the sum of thirty million (N30m) as damages to the claimant, Adedayo, in addition to his full entitlements as a former local government chairman.

Today’s ruling vindicates him and ends a long legal battle. His patriotic honesty and determination have been rewarded, and we’re celebrating this significant win for justice.

