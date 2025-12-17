Dangote Truck Kills Two In Lagos ( Pictures)

Two lives were lost and three critically injured after a Dangote mixer truck collided with multiple vehicles at Iyana Meiran.

“The tragic occurrence was triggered by a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck which, while being operated at an inordinately high speed, suffered a sudden brake failure and consequently lost control.”

The truck rammed into a commercial mini-bus and four tricycles, leaving commuters trapped in mangled wreckage

“We express deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing the injured victims a speedy and full recovery.”

“Mechanical negligence and excessive speeding remain persistent and avoidable causes of fatal road crashes. Motorists must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and adhere strictly to speed limits.”

Authorities confirmed the truck driver fled the scene. Injured victims were rushed to Mobonke Hospital, while the deceased were handed over to the police.