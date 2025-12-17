Sen Akpabio Mourns Ex-CJN Ibrahim Tanko, Hails Legacy

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko.

Akpabio in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, described the late Chief Justice as a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to upholding the rule of law and promoting justice, both nationally and internationally.

"I received with sadness the news of the passing of our former Chief Justice, Ibrahim Tanko, with great shock. His contributions to the development of our nation's judiciary will be remembered for generations to come. I pray that his soul rests in peace and that his legacy continues to inspire us all," Akpabio said.

"I extend the heartfelt condolences of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the leadership of the 10th Senate to the bereaved family, the Judiciary, and the Government of Nigeria, praying that God grants them the strength to bear this loss," the Senate President added.