Ancient City Of Ife Agog As Ooni Instals Sen Olubiyi Fadeyi , Wife As Ajagunnla Of The Source ( Pictures)

The city of Ile Ife was agog at the weekend as the who is who in the society trooped into the ancient town to witness one of the most glamorous ceremony the town has witnessed in a very long time

It was the installation of Distinguished Senator Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi as Ajagunnla Oodua Of The Source and his wife Erelu Olajumoke Adebola as Erelu Ajagunnla Of The Source by His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR , the Ooni of Ife as part of the activities marking the 10th year anniversary of his coronation

In attendance were dignitaries from all works of life especially his colleagues at the Senate and Ambassadors

The event started with the majestic entry of the couple followed by a retinue of friends, dancers and drums

They were ushered into the place where the Ojaja 1 offered his prayers and thereafter crowned them

Thereafter the couple were herald out of the palace in a long convoy

The Senator is one of the well known voices at the National Assembly with a distinguished career spanning several years

He has also empowered a lot of people within and outside his constituency

Pictures from the ceremony

Congratulatory Message From Yoruba African Heritage Foundation

The Yoruba African Heritage Foundation joyfully extends its warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to Distinguished Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, newly installed as Ajagunla Ọọdua, and to his wife, Her Excellency, Olajumoke Fadeyi, installed as Erelu Ajagunla Ọọdua, by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and Arole Oduduwa.

This royal elevation of both husband and wife is a remarkable honour, one that reflects leadership, excellence, dignity, and the growing influence of the Fadeyi family within Yoruba land and beyond. It symbolizes a partnership blessed not only by destiny but now by royal authority.

As Ajagunla Ọọdua and Erelu Ajagunla Ọọdua, we pray that:

• Your leadership strengthens unity across Yoruba land,

• Your service brings progress to communities far and near,

• Your influence inspires generations,

• Your union continues to model grace, purpose, and cultural pride, and

• Your new titles elevate your capacity to contribute meaningfully to humanity.

The Yoruba African Heritage Foundation celebrates this historic recognition with deep pride. We are confident that your reign as Ajagunla and Erelu Ajagunla will usher in renewed development, cultural preservation, and noble representation for the Yoruba people.

Once again, hearty congratulations to Ajagunla Ọọdua, Distinguished Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, and Her Excellency, Olajumoke Fadeyi, Erelu Ajagunla Ọọdua.

May God Almighty and the blessings of our revered ancestors continually strengthen and guide you.

Signed,

Yoruba Africa Heritage Foundation







