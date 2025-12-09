Altercation With Gov Adeleke : Why You Can't Blame Remi Tinubu By Dele Momodu

WHY YOU CAN'T BLAME MRS OLUREMI TINUBU

A member of the OVATION MEDIA GROUP team called me from Ile-Ife last night, frantically. I could feel him almost panting.

"Sir, your Sister has done it again", he said matter-of-factly...

"Who's my Sister and what has she done again?,"

"Haa, the First Lady MRS OLUREMI TINUBU insulted GOVERNOR ADELEKE today in public..."

"Why and how?, I asked, almost rhetorically, knowing what my Sister was capable of doing when angry. I was once a victim, shortly before the family attained full blown power. Please, let me digress a little. We had met at the funeral of CHIEF MRS KEMI NELSON, inside the holy sanctuary of the ARCHBISHOP VINING MEMORIAL CHURCH in Ikeja GRA, Lagos...

"Good morning Ma," I said, most repectfully. Standing by were Dr Femi Olowolafe and Senator Tokunbo Abiru. Suddenly, there was an explosion, totally unprovoked. Mrs Tinubu went like, "Bob Dee, you mean you won't campaign for my husband?" I wasted no time in responding: "I can't Ma, I'm in a different party!!" Her Excellency was livid. She said things that were not factual but out of respect for "Uncle Bola" I let it slip...

1. This latest tirade against an elected Governor was totally beneath her for several reasons:

She's not an elected officer of government and has no role assigned to her in the Constitution of the Federal Republic. It is totally repugnant to openly disgrace, insult, and bully the Chief Executive of Osun State before a global audience, including his own wife. She went too far.

2. It is unbelievable that a self-professed Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God would frown at a Governor praising God. Her Church should be very embarrassed.

3. Would she have tried this with a Northern Governor reciting the Holy Koran before a speech?

4. Why does she think her family owns Nigeria and can publicly go on rampage as she wishes.

5. Many commentators have said she was lucky that Governor Ademola Adeleke is a perfect gentleman.

But I can't really blame MRS OLUREMI TINUBU. I blame the squeamish Nigerians who chose to be voluntary slaves in their own country. Shame on the cowardly people who've sold their inalienable rights for power...

Dele Momodu Is The Publisher Of Ovation Magazine