Workers Decry Abduction Of 6 Defence Ministry Directors

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned the abduction of six directors from the Federal Ministry of Defence who were kidnapped on the Kabba–Lokoja Road while travelling to Abuja for promotion examinations for directorate-level officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In a statement signed by the National President, Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, the union said the kidnapped directors, all members of the association working at Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were attacked on Monday during their journey to the Federal Capital Territory.

The union described the incident as shocking and assured members and families of the victims that efforts were underway to secure their release.

It said the Defence Ministry had already mobilised its security operatives, who were taking necessary measures to rescue the abducted officials.

Those kidnapped were identified as Mrs Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs Emeribe C.A., Mrs Helen Ezeakor C., Mrs Ladoye C.A., Mrs Onwuzurike J.A., and Mrs Essien Catherine.

The ASCSN reiterated its longstanding call for the Federal Civil Service Commission to decentralise promotion examinations and conduct them in the states to reduce security risks and travelling difficulties for civil servants.

The union noted that making workers travel long distances to Abuja exposes them to insecurity and the dangers of poor road conditions. It demanded that future promotion exams and verification exercises be organised within states to ensure the safety of public servants.

The ASCSN commended the Ministry of Defence for its swift response and the mobilisation of security personnel to facilitate the safe release of the abducted directors.