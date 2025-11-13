Peter Obi Defeated Soludo 17yrs Ago And He Will Defeat Him Again...Yunusa Tanko

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has shared his thoughts on the Labour Party’s performance in the recently concluded Anambra State governorship election.

According to a video posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of ARISE News on November 10, 2025, Tanko discussed several reasons why the Labour Party did not perform as well as expected in the polls.

He explained that the outcome of the election revealed an important lesson — that the popularity and votes of Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, cannot simply be transferred to another candidate.

When asked why Peter Obi lost his polling unit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tanko clarified that Obi himself was not on the ballot and therefore could not directly influence the result.

He went on to recall Obi’s past political achievements, noting that the former Anambra governor had previously contested against Charles Soludo and Chris Ngige about 17 years ago and emerged victorious. Tanko expressed confidence that if Obi were to face the same opponents again, he would still win.

“Seventeen years ago, Peter Obi contested against Soludo and Ngige and defeated them. If you put Peter Obi on the ballot against them today, he would still defeat them.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال