Why I Want To Be Kebbi Governor..Ex AGF Malami

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has officially declared his intention to run for the 2027 Malami, who spoke during an interview with DCL Hausa on Monday, said he is confident of enjoying broad support across the state when campaigns begin formally.

He explained that his decision to join the race was motivated by a desire to tackle insecurity, revive agricultural productivity, and protect the welfare of Kebbi residents.

“INEC guidelines do not allow mobilisation for now, but when the time comes, you will see that we have the support of the people.

I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win because we have people who believe in us,” he said.

Malami defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) earlier this year and has since aligned himself with coalition leaders seeking to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political dominance in the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, in Kano State, hundreds of youths and women on Monday poured into the streets to openly endorse Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as A.A. Zaura, as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The supporters, led by Hon. Iliyasu Hassan Gwazaye, marched through major parts of the city in customised shirts, caps and clothing materials bearing Zaura’s portrait. Many carried banners with inscriptions such as, “People of Kano, we hereby endorse Zaura as our 2027 governorship candidate.”

The crowd, comprising men, women, and young people, waved APC flags and chanted solidarity songs for Zaura, who previously contested the Kano Central senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Gwazaye said the rally was aimed at sensitising residents on what he described as the need to elect Zaura as Kano’s next governor, insisting that he remains the most credible and competent among those expected to contest in 2027.



