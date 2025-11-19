I Won’t Accept Regina Daniels Back To My House ...Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, has stated that he will not take back his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, citing concerns about her behaviour and well-being.

In a lengthy statement on social media, he claimed she has been under the influence of hard drugs, leading to violent and irrational incidents.

He insists she’s been encouraged to seek therapy.

“Senator Ned Nwoko is not chatting with Regina and does not want her back in the house. All he is insisting on is that she should be encouraged to go to therapy,” the statement read in part.

Nwoko shared a WhatsApp message from October 17 as his last communication with Regina, stating it’s his ultimatum regarding her rehabilitation.

The lawmaker also denied Regina’s allegations of drugs and s3xual misconduct, calling them unsubstantiated and a product of her imagination.

“It is important to state that Regina continues to be completely under the influence of hard drugs and whatever she says is a lie from the pit of hell. For example, the allegations of drugs and sex are a figment of her wild imagination and can never be substantiated”, he added.