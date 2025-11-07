White House Guest Faints During Visit To Donald Trump













A White House event led by U.S. President Donald Trump was briefly interrupted on Thursday after a guest fainted in the Oval Office.

The guest fainted during an announcement on efforts to reduce the cost of obesity drugs.

The individual, identified by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as a representative of one of the participating health care companies, suddenly collapsed while Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks was speaking.

Witnesses said the guest, who was standing alongside administration officials and pharmaceutical executives behind the President’s desk, appeared to lose consciousness and was helped to the ground by those nearby.

“You OK?” Ricks was heard asking as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz and others quickly moved in to assist.

Trump rose from behind the Resolute Desk to observe the situation as reporters were ushered out of the room.

According to Leavitt, the guest received prompt medical attention and was “doing fine.”

Later, when the press was allowed back into the Oval Office, Trump reassured journalists that the guest had only felt light-headed.

“You saw he went down. And he’s fine. They just sent him out,” Trump said. “He’s got doctors’ care. But he’s fine.”

The brief health scare led to a temporary pause in the event, which had been ongoing for about 30 minutes before the incident occurred.

This marks the second fainting incident at the White House this year.

In April, a young girl reportedly fainted during Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in ceremony, though officials confirmed she recovered quickly.



