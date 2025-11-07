We'll Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism...China

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, says China will continue to support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

Dunhai made the comment in a statement published via X on Thursday after a meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s national security adviser (NSA).

The Chinese ambassador said the Asian country “firmly supports” the Nigerian government in its developmental plans that “fits Nigeria’s national realities”.

Dunhai said China opposes the interference of any country in the internal affairs of Nigeria “under the pretext of religion and human rights”.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities,” the ambassador said.

“We oppose any country’s interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanction and use of force.

“China is willing to continue supporting Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining domestic stability.”

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in Beijing, Mao Ning, spokesperson of China’s foreign ministry, warned against interference in Nigeria’s affairs.

Ning made the comment while answering a question on US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.

On Saturday, Trump asked the US department of war to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria.

Trump warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country.

Trump had redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern (CPC)” over claims of Christian genocide in the country.

Prior to Trump’s comments, some US lawmakers had asked Marco Rubio, secretary of state, to take decisive diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over what they described as the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians”.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly denied claims of Christian genocide in the country.