Treason Charges : Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is now awaiting the sentence of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which convicted him of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering the judgement on Thursday, convicted Kanu on the seven-count charges against him after determining the three issues raised in the trial in favour of the prosecution.

Justice Omotosho has fixed 4 pm for the sentencing after listening to the post-judgement submissions by the prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and the member of the House of Representatives for the Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constitutency, Obinna Aguocha.

Adegboyega had asked the court to impose the stiffest death penalty provided in three of the seven-count charges because there was no room for the court’s discretion on them.

He further requested that Kanu’s digital media devices and accounts be closed, forfeited, or confiscated by the court to prevent him from committing more offences before the execution of the sentence.

Furthermore, he submitted that the court should “direct for the safety and security of the defendant should be kept in the safest custodial centre anywhere in Nigeria until the execution of the sentence.”

He noted that Kanu is a divisive figure with too many friends and enemies – who may want to eliminate him if given the opportunity.





In his allocutus (plea for mercy), Aguocha asked the court to consider the restoration of peace and the need to tackle the terrorism bedevillling the country in awarding the sentence