Terrorism: Court Finds Nnamdi Kanu Guilty On Count 1 , 2, 3 ..May Face Death Sentence

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu , leader of IPOB guilty on counts 1 , 2 , 3

Count two was based on the sit at home order he issued it 2021





Count three was based on his membership of a proscribed terrorist group IPOB

He has also been found guilty on counts 4 & 5 which has to do with INCITEMENT and UNLAWFUL PROVOCATION

Justice Omotosho rose to come back at 3.50pm to deliver his sentence . Nnamdi Kanu has been found guilty in all seven count charges of Treason . A House of Representatives member representating his constituency pleaded with the judge to tamper Justice with mercy

