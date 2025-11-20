Terrorism: Court Finds Nnamdi Kanu Guilty On Count 1 , 2, 3 ..May Face Death Sentence

byCKN NEWS -
0

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu , leader of IPOB guilty on counts 1 , 2 , 3

Count two was based on the sit at home order he issued it 2021

Count three was based on his membership of a proscribed terrorist group IPOB 

He has also been found guilty on counts 4 & 5 which has to do with INCITEMENT and UNLAWFUL PROVOCATION 

Justice Omotosho rose to come back at 3.50pm to deliver his sentence . Nnamdi Kanu has been found guilty in all seven count charges of Treason . A House of Representatives member representating his constituency pleaded with the judge to tamper Justice with mercy 

More details 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال