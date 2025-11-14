Three Nigerian Arrested For Fraud In Kenya

At least three Nigerians have been arrested in the Mwaliko Estate, Mwea Town, Kenya, on allegations of cyber fraud.

A report by Tuko News, a Kenyan digital news platform, revealed that the suspects were apprehended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Peter Chukwujekwu, Alazor Chukulute Sunday, and Nnalue Chiagozie Samwe.

According to the report on Thursday, the trio were flushed out of their apartment after members of the public raised concerns about suspicious late-night activities in the building.

The DCI confirmed the arrests, stating that they occurred during “a multi-agency raid targeting a cyber fraud ring” in the area.

The report quoted the DCI as saying: “Three Nigerian nationals nabbed in Kirinyaga multi-agency raid. A well-coordinated multi-agency raid in Mwaliko Estate within Mwea town has blown the lid off a suspected cyber fraud ring operated by three Nigerian nationals.”

The suspects, who claimed to be running an online business, were said to be living in Kenya illegally and lacked valid work permits.

This arrest is part of a broader trend of Nigerians being apprehended abroad for various criminal activities, including cyber fraud, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

In June 2023, Kenyan police arrested 19 Nigerians in Nairobi for engaging in electronic fraud targeting Kenyans.

According to the DCI, the men, aged between 19 and 33, used social media to initiate their scam, swindling unsuspecting Kenyans under the guise of offering goods deliveries from abroad.

“The fraudsters start by befriending you on social media (Facebook), and once you accept the friend request, they initiate a friendly chat that promises the victim goodies to be sent through DHL at the airport,” the DCI explained.







