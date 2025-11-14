Pastor’s Two Daughters Kidnapped By Boko Haram In Chibok

Two daughters of a Pastor (names withheld), a woman and her Baby were amongst the seven people allegedly abducted by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists, who invaded Shikarkir village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state.

According to sources and residents, the incident took place on Wednesday about 8p.m., where about 15 people were abducted, but eight escaped, as the insurgents were few in numbers and were not fully armed.

A resident, John Yusuf, said: “The insurgents did not shoot at anybody, nor destroy any property in Shikarkir during the invasion.”

Another community leader in Chibok who pleaded unanimous said in a text message, yesterday, that: “I am shocked and saddened by the attack on Shikarkir ward, Chibok. My heart goes out to the families of the seven abducted, including the pastor’s two daughters, a woman with her children, and the wife of Mr. Smith Shikarkir with her baby.

“It’s heartbreaking that this is happening weekly in Chibok. I join the call for peace and security in Chibok. The silence is deafening, we must demand action from our leaders and support our troops to bring an end to this senseless violence. #ChibokDeservesPeace #PrayForChibok.”







