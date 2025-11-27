Terrorists Kill Abducted Kaduna Anglican Priest , Wife , Daughter Still In Detention

Terrorists have killed Edwin Achi, the Kaduna Anglican priest who was abducted with his wife from his residence on October 28.

The Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, announced this on its Facebook page on Wednesday night. The deceased was the Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero.

The terrorists also abducted the couple’s daughter when they stormed their home in the early hours of the day of the incident in October.

“Ven. Edwin Achi, who was kidnapped alongside his wife on 28th October, 2025, has been confirmed dead. His transition is a painful loss to the entire Diocese, the clergy, the Church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God.

We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter who are still in the hands of kidnappers,” the church’s announcement reads in part.





Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the kidnappers released a picture of the priest and his wife, as well as pictures of other abducted persons.

A family member disclosed that the terrorists threatened to kill Achi and his wife should the family fail to pay at least a N200 million ransom by the end of the week.

The relative said that the family members were in disarray because “nobody has that kind of ransom lying around”.

“The kidnappers’ initial demand was a ridiculous ask of N600 million, but that has since gone lower, around N200 million or thereabouts now. And of an ultimatum, they threatened that if by this weekend the ransom demand isn’t met, they will be unalived,” the family member has disclosed.

When News men contacted Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, earlier, he promised to get back, but he still hasn’t done so.



