Coup : Goodluck Jonathan Among African Leaders Stranded In Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is among African leaders who are currently trapped in Guinea-Bissau following a coup d’état in the country.

Jonathan is one of the 36 high-profile observers on the joint mission of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) who are in Guinea-Bissau to monitor the presidential election held on Sunday.

On Wednesday, military officers seized control of the government and suspended the country’s electoral process.

The military took over after President Umaro Embaló, who is seeking re-election, and Fernando Dias, his main opponent, declared themselves winners of the presidential election even though the electoral commission had not released official results.



